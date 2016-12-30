Trey Songz Arrested for Allegedly Punching an Officer After Refusing to Leave the Stage at His Detroit Show

Trey Songz did not take kindly to being told to end his performance at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday night.

Officer Dan Danakowski of the Detroit Police Department tells ET that the 32-year-old R&B singer became “upset and belligerent” when asked to wrap up his concert and leave the stage at 11:30 p.m. That’s when Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, started to throw objects, including microphones and speakers, according to police. Officers assigned to the event attempted to calm him down.

While it’s been reported that a police sergeant was allegedly struck by a flying object, the Wayne County Prosecutors Office tells ET that the person was not an officer. A law enforcement official was, however, allegedly punched by Songz at a later time.

WATCH: Kanye West Sings a Few Songs, Rants Against Beyonce and Jay Z, Then Leaves Angry Audience on Saint Pablo Tour

Songz was arrested and held at Detroit Detention Center, where bail had been set at $ 25,000. Wayne County Assistant prosecuting attorney, Mark Hindelang, tells ET that Songz is charged with assaulting a police officer and causing injury, as well as aggravated assault in regard to the person who was struck with a flying object. If found guilty of assaulting an officer, he faces up to four years behind bars and/or a $ 5,000 fine. The latter charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $ 1,000 fine.

EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian Caught Making Out With Trey Songz in Las Vegas Over the Summer

Photo: .

After being arraigned on the charges, the rapper was released from jail and took to Instagram to share a pic of himself wearing a red “Detroit vs. Everybody” sweatshirt.

Everybody A photo posted by treysongz (@treysongz) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:49pm PST

Songz’s next court date is set for Jan. 5.

The musician’s verified Twitter account retweeted a video of Songz jumping into the audience at the end of the show before returning to the stage.

Earlier that day, Songz posted a message to his fans about reputations. “You become your own reputation unfairly or not,” he wrote. “They gon watch this and they gon think that, they gon talk much while knowing little to nothin. F**k em…keep pushin. #mirrortalk.”

ET reached out to Songz’s rep, who had no comment at this time.

Reporting by Angelique Jackson.



WATCH: 13 Biggest Celebrity Scandals of 2016 — ‘Becky With the Good Hair’ to Billy Bush

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.

ET – Latest Stories – Music