Train carrying Republican lawmakers to policy retreat hits garbage truck

A chartered train carrying dozens of Republican lawmakers to a policy retreat struck a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Va., killing one person and seriously injuring another, the White House said.

No members of Congress were believed injured in the accident.

“We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck,” Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon wrote on Twitter.

A Republican aide said the train is partially derailed.

The site where a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers crashed into a truck in West Virginia. (Rep. Greg Walden via Associated Press)

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been seriously injured.

Cole said he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A Republican aide speaking on condition of anonymity says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole said he believes the accident occurred south of Charlottesville. The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama tweeted: “The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.”

