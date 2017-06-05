Toronto FC's 8-game unbeaten streak ends against Revolution

Toronto FC had its eight-game unbeaten streak snapped on Saturday, falling 3-0 on the road against the New England Revolution.

Toronto (8-2-5), which hadn’t lost since April 15, was shut out for the first time since a 0-0 draw at Sporting Kansas City on March 31.

“I thought our legs caught up to us a little bit,” said Toronto coach Greg Vanney.

“I think we looked a little bit tired, but I think we set ourselves up early in the game. We weren’t very good with the ball, forcing things going forward, not very patient, and really getting disjointed getting spread out, separated from the back to front. Creating too many turnovers against ourselves that required a lot of energy to try to deal with situations.

Juan Agudelo had a goal and an assist and Benjamin Angoua added his first career MLS goal for New England.

Angoua headed home a corner kick by Lee Nguyen in the 17th minute, Fagundez added a goal in the 66th, and Agudelo gave New England (5-5-5) a 3-0 lead in the 85th.

HT: #NERevs 1, TFC 0, courtesy of this Benjamin Angoua goal pic.twitter.com/Sjt16zlBaM — @NERevolution

‘Tonight just wasn’t our night’

Toronto was playing without captain Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, who are both away on international duties.

“Michael covers a lot of ground for us, he’s a leader for us. And Jozy is obviously a great player, but at the same time, this team has shown that we’ve got a lot of depth and guys that can step up and do their jobs and we’ve done that in other moments. Tonight just wasn’t our night,” said Toronto defender Eriq Zavaleta.

Kelyn Rowe won a ball near midfield and tapped it to Fagundez who slotted it to Agudelo at the top of box. He dropped it to a charging Fagundez who blasted it just inside the post to double the advantage. Agudelo’s header from point-blank range, after a shot by Fagundez bounced twice off the cross bar, capped the scoring.