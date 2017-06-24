Toronto FC blank Revolution for 7th straight home win

Toronto FC showed off its depth and grit Friday night, defeating the New England Revolution 2-0 on a 48-hour turnaround from its last game in Montreal.

Drew Moor scored early and Sebastian Giovinco struck late as league-leading Toronto, with only three starters back from the Montreal game, won its seventh straight at home.

“Just a gutsy performance by a team that goes out and does what they have to do to win games,” Toronto coach Greg Vanney said. “Sometimes it looks beautiful and sometimes it just looks like a grind and everybody does what they have to do on the night.

Toronto (10-2-5), extended its unbeaten run at BMO Field this season (7-0-2). MLS Cup final aside, TFC has not lost at home since Oct. 1, 2016.

New England (5-7-5) has yet to win on the road (0-6-3) this season.

The game drew a loud crowd of 27,261 on Pride Night, which came complete with rainbow corner flags.