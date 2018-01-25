Tom Cruise Is on Instagram — See His First Photos!

Tom Cruise has a new mission!

The 55-year-old actor is on Instagram and shared his first photos on Thursday morning that teased the sixth Mission: Impossible movie. The first image is of a clapperboard that reveals the official title of the sequel, Mission: Impossible Fallout, and that it will be released in the summer.

“Get ready,” Cruise captioned the pic.

Get ready. #MissionImpossible A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on Jan 25, 2018 at 5:00am PST

As for the second photo, the action star is seen wearing all black and hanging out of a flying helicopter. “We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for you guys to see more.”

While Cruise is new to Instagram, he’s been a member of Twitter since June 2009. His profile reads: “Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981.”

In August, it was revealed that Cruise was injured while filming the sixth Mission: Impossible movie. While shooting a scene that required him to jump from a scaffolding onto the roof of a building, the actor fell short and smacked into the edge of the structure.

Here’s a look at the stunt:

