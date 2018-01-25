Tom Cruise Is on Instagram — See His First Photos!— January 25, 2018
Tom Cruise has a new mission!
The 55-year-old actor is on Instagram and shared his first photos on Thursday morning that teased the sixth Mission: Impossible movie. The first image is of a clapperboard that reveals the official title of the sequel, Mission: Impossible Fallout, and that it will be released in the summer.
“Get ready,” Cruise captioned the pic.
As for the second photo, the action star is seen wearing all black and hanging out of a flying helicopter. “We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible,” he wrote. “I can’t wait for you guys to see more.”
While Cruise is new to Instagram, he’s been a member of Twitter since June 2009. His profile reads: “Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981.”
In August, it was revealed that Cruise was injured while filming the sixth Mission: Impossible movie. While shooting a scene that required him to jump from a scaffolding onto the roof of a building, the actor fell short and smacked into the edge of the structure.
Here’s a look at the stunt:
