Tom Brokaw Accused of Inappropriate Conduct by Former NBC Correspondent

NBC News legend Tom Brokaw is denying allegations of misconduct by a former NBC reporter who said he groped her during an unwanted advance in the 1990s.

Linda Vester detailed her allegations to both the Washington Postand Varietyon Thursday. The former reporter claims that in 1993, Brokaw grabbed her from behind and tickled her waist in front of her colleagues in Denver, Colorado. She also alleges that the following year, the famed newsman tried to forcibly kiss her in her New York City hotel room

She said that she didn’t report the allegations at the time for fear of Brokaw’s power at the network and how that could affect her career.

Brokaw has issued an identical statement to both outlets, acknowledging that he and Vester had met on two occasions, but denying anything improper occurred.

“I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” Brokaw said in the statement. “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other.”

The Post also published an allegation from a second woman, who asked to remain anonymous, claiming that Brokaw acted inappropriately toward her in the ’90s. Brokaw has denied this allegation to the Post.

Brokaw has been married to Meredith Auld since 1962 and they have five children together.

The allegations against Brokaw come on the heels of another controversy surrounding another NBC heavyweight, former Today co-host Matt Lauer. Lauer was fired from the show in November for what the network called “inappropriate workplace behavior.”

Lauer, who spoke out for the first time since being fired on Thursday, acknowledged in a statement to the Post he has “acted inappropriately,” but denied “any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions.”

