Toby Keith's Daughter and Family OK After Being Hit by a Drunk Driver in Horrific Fourth of July Car Accident

Toby Keith’s daughter is shaken up after a terrifying Fourth of July car accident.

Krystal Keith took to Instagram on Friday to show the damage ​to her vehicle ​after ​surviving a horrific ​car ​wreck​​​. ​​The 31-year-old says she, her husband, and ​their 1-year-old daughter, Hensley, were hit by a drunk driver​ on Tuesday.​

“Our 4th turned pretty horrific. Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the 4th,” Krystal wrote, sharing a photo of her mangled vehicle. “A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck but it’s gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.”

Krystal and her husband wed in 2010. The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2015.

Thankfully, everyone is OK after th​e traumatic experience.

Meanwhile, Toby dealt with loss last year, after longtime bandmate Joey Floyd died from cancer.

