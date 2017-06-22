TLC Brushes Off 'Haters' in New Music Video â Watch!

TLC doesn’t mind the haters.

The R&B duo released the music video for their latest single, “Haters,” on Wednesday. The song shuts down negativity and encourages people to never change who they are.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: T-Boz Connects With TLC’s Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes on ‘Hollywood Medium’ — Watch!

In the video, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins are seen against a white backdrop, singing along to the track along with a diverse group of people. “Haters” is the second single off their forthcoming, self-titled album, set to be released on June 30.

[embedded content]

TLC will next headline the I Love The ‘90s – The Party Continues Tour with Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty By Nature, Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, and others. The tour runs from July 7 to Sept. 16.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: TLC Gives Their Thoughts on the ‘Voice’ Coaches’ Viral ‘Waterfalls’ Cover

ET recently spoke with Chili and T-Boz about their thought on The Voice coaches covering “Waterfall.”

“Gwen Stefani did real good on the rap!” Chilli marveled to ET. “Gwen Stefani, you did an amazing job on Lisa’s rap.”

“Y’all rocked that, thank you so much,” T-Boz added.

For more on TLC and how they keep Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes’ legacy alive, watch below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music