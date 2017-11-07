Tiny Enceladus Maintains Liquid Ocean Thanks to Porous, Muddy Core

Of all Cassini’s discoveries in the 13 years it spent in orbit around Saturn, the oceanic vents of Enceladus rank among the best. Voyager 2’s flyby in 1981 had shown that some of the features on the moon might have been the result of cryovolcanoes (literally, volcanoes that shoot water, methane, or ammonia ice instead of liquid rock), but we had no idea that vents of liquid water periodically jet from the surface until Cassini found them.

This finding raised a great many questions about the internal structure of Saturn’s sixth-largest moon, the geologic processes driving the venting, and how a moon with a maximum surface temperature at noon of -198C could possibly have a liquid subsurface ocean. A new paper suggests an explanation for these observations: A very different type of core structure.

Cassini’s repeated observations of Enceladus were an excellent opportunity to study the moon up-close and personal. It has an orbital “wobble” that suggests its icy crust is completely detached from the rocky inner core and a global ocean that covers the entire moon, 30-40km below the frozen surface. Areas at the south polar region have been measured at temperatures as high as -116C, vastly higher than any known internal radiologic heating would account for. The researchers that worked on this project calculated that creating the effects we observe inside the moon would require more than 20 billion watts on an ongoing basis.

The basic problem is this: There should be no way for Enceladus to transfer enough heat to keep its vast subsurface ocean liquid over the hundreds of millions of years it’s believed to have had a liquid ocean.

But remember–Enceladus, being a fraction the density of the moon (0.15 percent as dense) means that its core isn’t nearly as dense. This low density core could resemble something more akin to a mushy, muddy sand-and-gravel mixture as opposed to solid rock. Their theory is that water passes through the core, is superheated by radiologic activity, and then circulates around the planet. The frozen, icy crust of Enceladus is split and cracked at the South Pole, which allows some of the fluid to escape, and those persistent emissions have, over time, created Saturn’s E ring (pictured above).

Popular Mechanics spoke to Gael Choblet, one of the co-authors of the paper, who believes that these findings could mean Enceladus could be a promising location for life. Its hydrothermal vents that feed into these fissures could be a good analog for the hydrothermal vents known to exist on Earth and believed to be on Europa as well.

“In our view, these hotspots at the base of the ocean would create the vents that thin the ice above,” Choblet told PM. “And from there? With all the right ingredients, we might have the best place to find alien life in our own solar system and confirm that life isn’t just exclusive to Earth.”