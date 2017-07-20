Tina Knowles Lawson Jams Out to Granddaughter Blue Ivy's '4:44' Rap — Watch!

Getting down to Blue’s jams! Blue Ivy Carter’s grandma, Tina Knowles, and her cousin, Jules, are big fans of her new rap.

The two danced and sang along to the 5-year-old’s new song “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” – a bonus track on her dad, JAY-Z’s new album 4:44 – in a cute Instagram video from Tina.

“Boomshakalaka, ‘I never seen a ceiling in my whole life’! Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes,” the proud grandma captioned the clip. “This song is on Her dad’s new Album. It’s a bonus track !”

Tina recently opened up to ET about Blue becoming a big sister to her newborn twin siblings, Rumi and Sir Carter.

“She’s very proud and very excited,” Tina shared earlier this month. “She’s a good big sister, she really is.”

