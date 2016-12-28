Tina Fey Remembers Carrie Fisher's Honesty and 'Razor-Sharp Wit' in Heartfelt Statement

Following Carrie Fisher’s death on Tuesday, many of her famous friends and former co-stars have paid tribute to the iconic Star Wars actress, including comedian Tina Fey, who said that Fisher played a big role in her life.

“Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me,” Fey said in a statement to Time Magazine. “Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift.”

Fey acted alongside Fisher on the second season of 30 Rock, in the episode “Rosemary’s Baby,” in which Fey’s character, Liz Lemon, meets her childhood hero, TV writer Rosemary Howard, played brilliantly by Fisher. Her hero worship sours, however, when Rosemary turns out to be somewhat bonkers.

The beloved episode earned Fisher her very first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, and is widely considered to be one of the sitcom’s strongest episodes.

“I feel so lucky that I got to meet her,” Fey concluded in her statement. “I’m very sad she is gone.”

Aside from Fisher’s appearance in 30 Rock, her iconic Star Wars character is frequently referenced through the seven season run of Fey’s acclaimed series. Liz Lemon wears her Princess Leia costume to get out of jury duty as well as when she ties the knot, proving that the Rebel Alliance leader clearly had a special place in the comedian’s heart.

Fisher died on Tuesday after suffering a major heart attack last week during a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport. After receiving advanced life support from paramedics, Fisher was relocated to a nearby hospital where she later died.

