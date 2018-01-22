Timothée Chalamet Brings His Mom as His SAG Awards Date, Shares Precious Throwback Pic

No date is better than mom! Timothée Chalamet brought the most important lady in his life as his date to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday – his mom.

The Call Me By Your Name star, 22, celebrated the occasion by posting an adorable throwback photo with his mom, Nicole Flender, to Instagram.

“Same date, 5 years later: THE QUEEN #sagawards,” Chalamet captioned the two sweet pics.

And while the moment was precious, Chalamet talked about his decision not to bring his mom to the Golden Globes during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“I went with my sister. I heard the Globes were a party, like, people actually have a good time there,” he quipped. “So if I went with my mom…all love to Mom, she’s probably, definitely watching this!”

But Chalamet clearly had a great time with his mom, posing for photos with her on the red carpet. While he didn’t win a SAG Award, he did have some fun with winner Frances McDormand, joking with the Three Billboards star inside the auditorium.

Chalamet’s Lady Bird co-star, Saoirse Ronan, opened up to ET about the actor’s decision to donate his salary from a Woody Allen film to Time’s Up and other charities. See what she had to say below!

