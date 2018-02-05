Tiffany Haddish Was on the Hunt to Meet Her Future Baby's Daddy at the Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Tiffany Haddish was single and ready to mingle at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.

The Girls Trip star stopped to chat with ET’s Kevin Frazier and joked that she’s was hoping to meet a man at the big game with the help of a fellow comedian.

“It’s crazy as hell. We havin’ a great time. We’re turning up,” she said while in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “I’m about to go down to the floor with Kevin Hart to see if I can meet me an athlete that can potentially be the next father of any babies that I may have.”

She then quipped, “I don’t even know if I’m going to have babies, but we gonna work on it!”

Haddish also shared some photos while at U.S. Bank Stadium, and gushed over her Super Bowl commercial for Groupon.

The 38-year-old comedian even snapped a selfie with Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, writing: “I made [it] up to the box. I might be on a #Groupon ticket but I made it my Friends @enikohart @kevinhart4real. Thank you #superbowl52!”

Hart and Haddish weren’t the only famous faces at this year’s Super Bowl. From Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, here’s a look at the stars who were cheering on the New England Patriots and the winner of the night, the Philadelphia Eagles:

News