Tiffany Haddish Addresses Hollywood Sex Scandals and Fashion Taboos in Best 'SNL' Monologue of Season 43

“This is a $ 4,000 dress! I’m gonna wear this dress multiple times,” she continued. “You might see this dress in two sketches tonight. If someone invites me to a ball or a bat mitzvah, guess what I’m wearing to it? This Alexander McQueen.”

Haddish went on to explain that if she ever gets married again, she’s wearing that white dress, and if anyone asks he to come to their wedding, they better not get mad when she shows up in that expensive gown.

“If I die, and even if I become fat as hell, I don’t care – when I’m lying in that casket, guess what’s going to be laying on top of my fat-ass body: this dress!” Haddish concluded.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed