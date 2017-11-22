'This Is Us' Star Justin Hartley Recalls Once Getting Mistaken For Ryan Reynolds

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Justin Hartley is opening up about a humbling and hilarious encounter. The 40-year-old This Is Us star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where he recalled talking to a woman who he thought was a fan of his. “This woman recognized me, and she starts telling me how great I am and how in love with me she is,” Hartley said. “She asks me how Blake was. I didn’t know what she was talking about. I said, ‘Great!'” Eventually, Hartley realized the woman actually thought he…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed