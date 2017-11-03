News Tangle Logo News Tangle
The Weeknd Shares Photo of New Puppy Following His Selena Gomez Split

— November 3, 2017

Selena Gomez may have Justin Bieber now, but The Weeknd seems to have someone new in his life too – an adorable puppy!

The 27-year-old singer, whose  real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared a photo of a young Doberman puppy on his Instagram account Thursday, writing, “Handsome devil.”

He did not clarify if the pup belongs to him or not.

A source previously confirmed that The Weeknd and Gomez split after 10 months together. A few days later, the “Bad Liar” singer, 25, was spotted out with her ex, Justin Bieber, for a day of frolicking together. 

