The Weeknd Drops Trippy 'Party Monster' Video After PDA-Filled Night Out With Selena Gomez — Watch!

He’s good, he’s good, he’s great….

The Weeknd, fresh off his PDA-filled outing with Selena Gomez, released a new video for “Party Monster” off his album, Starboy, on Thursday, which even has one seemingly telling lyric that has fans going wild.

While many were quick to assume that it’s a shout-out to Gomez, who just so happened to be photographed baring her booty after the PDA pics were released, several pointed out that The Weeknd is most likely referring to the late Latin pop star Selena in the song, including one (slightly NSFW) tweet that has garnered a lot of traction on social media.

As for the video itself, it stars Swedish model Zoe Mantzakanis, and the trippy tone serves as a backdrop to another one of The Weeknd’s characteristically hedonistic anthems.

Check it out below.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd candidly discussed his own sex appeal in a new interview with GQ, published after the outing with Gomez (that may have caused some drama with the singer’s ex, Bella Hadid, who unfollowed Gomez on Instagram after the photos broke).

“I don’t think that’s real,” The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) surprisingly stated of his own sex appeal. “Listen, I’m not walkin’ around like f**kin’ Idris Elba, know what I mean? …I’m not gonna walk into the club and be like, ‘Oh sh** I’m the sexiest guy in here.’ The reason why they want to f**k with me is because of what I do [in the studio]. So I’d rather just focus on doing that.”

