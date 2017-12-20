News Tangle Logo News Tangle
'The Voice' Season 13 Winner Is Here — Find Out Who Won!

— December 20, 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

The Voice has declared its season 13 winner! Chloe Kohanski took home the top prize during Tuesday night’s live results show finale. The 23-year-old rocker from Tennessee was on Team Blake, and it’s no surprise that she looked visibly excited and a tiny bit surprised when she was declared the champ. She also got a massive hug from her coach, Blake Shelton, as confetti fell. The 41-year-old country crooner — and the only coach besides Adam Levine to be on the show all 13 seasons — is now a…

