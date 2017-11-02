'The Voice': Get to Know the 'Real Coaches' in Hilarious 'Real Housewives' Parody (Exclusive)

“I think it’s cute when Adam tries to campaign against me. He literally can contradict himself, within minutes, so many times it’ll make your head spin,” Shelton jokes, before his fellow coaches weigh in on the beef.

“This love-hate relationship with Blake and Adam, I think it’s heavy on the hate side, but there is a lot of love there too,” Cyrus adds.

“If hate is the cake, love is like the icing,” Levine agrees. “I’m cool with it.”

See how Shelton and Levine resolve their tiff in the video player above.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed