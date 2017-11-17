‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 8 Trailer Is Here! A New ‘Wife Brings New Drama — Watch

Lisa Vanderpump and co. are back — and seemingly cattier than ever!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills don’t return until Dec. 19, but to hold fans over, Bravo has gifted us with the season eight trailer. Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna all return to hold diamonds, alongside cast newbie Teddi Mellencamp. Yes, as in John Cougar Mellencamp’s daughter — and she looks to bring the drama, big time.

“Some of these women make it very hard to just feel at ease,” Teddi, a fitness coach, scoffs in a confessional. “I’m not gonna back down when I know I’m right.”

It looks like Teddi will bump heads with Erika, Dorit and Lisa Rinna — at one point in the teaser, Erika says, “You have to cut the head off the devil,” seemingly about her new co-star! Check it all out here:

