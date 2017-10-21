News Tangle Logo News Tangle
The Queens of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 3 RuVealed!

— October 21, 2017

RuPaul, with the help of Chaka Khan, revealed the season three lineup during an hour-long special on VH1. This year, Aja (season nine, pictured above), BenDeLaCreme (season six), Chi Chi DeVayne (season eight), Kennedy Davenport (season seven), Milk (season six), Morgan McMichaels (season two), Shangela (seasons two and three), Thorgy Thor (season eight) and Trixie Mattel (season seven, and host of the upcoming Viceland talk show, The Trixie & Katya Show, with ) will all vie for a coveted place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside past winners Chad Michaels and Alaska. 

