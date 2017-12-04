News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Compare Forex Brokers
Good Forex Brokers
Reputable Forex Brokers
ECN Forex Broker Comparison
Forex Broker Reviews
Best Australian Forex Brokers

'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Engaged to Andrew Joblon — See the Ring!

— December 4, 2017

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Claire Holt has found true love! The Originals star announced on Sunday that she’s engaged to boyfriend Andrew Joblon. The actress shared a photo to Instagram in which she’s kissing her beau and flashing her shiny new sparkler. “My heart is so full,” she captioned the sweet snapshot. Holt’s romance with Joblon, a real estate executive, became public in July when the 29-year-old actress shared numerous photos from the couple’s romantic vacation in Italy. Holt captioned several photos of herself…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Full Text Feed

Tagged with:

Recent Posts

﻿