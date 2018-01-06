'The Mindy Project' Star Fortune Feimster and Jacquelyn Smith Are Engaged

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Fortune Feimster is officially off the market! The Mindy Project star and comedian took to social media on Friday to announce her engagement to her longtime girlfriend, Jacquelyn Smith. “After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she’s officially my feyoncé. ❤️❤️❤️,” Feimster wrote alongside an Instagram slideshow of the two hugging each other and showing off Smith’s ring. Meanwhile, Smith also shared her own pictures from the unforgettable day, writing, “A few days ago Fortune asked me…

