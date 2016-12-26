Playing The Kardashians Show Off Their Christmas Morning Loot — But Where Was Khloe?

From an unforgettable Christmas Eve party to a Christmas morning haul of epic proportions, the Kardashian family’s holiday was anything but subdued.

As per tradition, the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered at Kris Jenner’s home to celebrate and exchange gifts. Dressed in the same red-and-white striped onesie as her sisters and mom, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian documented the festive day on Snapchat, extravagant gifts and all.

While Kendall Jenner was gifted with a white Italian greyhound puppy, Kris and grandmother M.J. received coordinating vintage Thunderbird cars. Kourtney and Kendall took the cars out for a drive, and really, can you blame them?

Kylie also showed off her own brand-new Hermès Birkin bag, writing, “Oh my I’m gonna cry.”

The 19-year-old lip kit maven also posted a snap of the family stockings, though two were noticeably missing — one for Rob’s on-and-off fiancé, Blac Chyna, and another for Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé’s stocking was likely absent because she left California to spend the holiday in Ohio with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. The 32-year-old reality personality boarded a private jet shortly after the Christmas Eve party ended.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought several packages for Thompson, including gifts from her mom and sisters Kylie and Kim Kardashian West. “If you can’t tell… my mom loves him,” Khloé captioned one video.

Khloé gifted her NBA player beau with a stunning Patek Philippe watch and Lorraine Schwartz bracelet and also opened several gifts from her own family.

After playing Santa with Thompson’s family, the reality star supported her man by attending the Cavaliers game, where the Cavs just barely beat the visiting Golden State Warriors, 109-108.

