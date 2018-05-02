'The Good Fight' Renewed for Season 3

Diane Lockhart is staying put.

The Good Fight, the Good Wife spinoff starring Christine Baranski, will return for a third season season, CBS All Access announced Wednesday.

“The Good Fight is a perfect example of what we strive for a CBS All Access original series to be: thought-provoking, boundary-pushing and, most of all, incredibly entertaining,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content at CBS All Access, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the incomparable cast will bring to audiences in season three.”

In season two of The Good Fight, the world is going insane and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously.

In addition to Baranski, the series stars Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo.

Jumbo recently spoke with ET about incorporating her real-life pregnancy into her character’s storyline this season.

“It adds an extra facet to her character that even I hadn’t accounted for. It’s one thing to say Lucca has always been strong and serious, but she’s never done it before,” Jumbo said. “She starts off approaching her pregnancy almost like how she approaches everything, almost as if it’s a business transaction. She’s expecting that she’ll be back to work four and a half hours after she gives birth. As you do when you’re pregnant, your body begins to take over.”

“It’s an interesting discussion: Does society accept a woman who is pregnant and working, and consider her to still be a sexual being? Is she taking any necessary help from the people around her because she is carrying a baby and this whole idea of ‘I am absolutely fine and I can do absolutely everything. I can balance everything. I can have everything all the time,’ is just not true,” she continued. “It sometimes takes more strength in asking for help and making yourself more vulnerable than there is in shutting everybody out.”

New episodes of The Good Fight are available to stream Sundays on CBS All Access, with the season two finale premiering Sunday, May 27.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘The Good Fight’ Sneak Peek: Colin’s Mom Surprises a Pregnant Lucca With an Unexpected Visit (Exclusive)

‘The Good Fight’ Creators on How ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal Inspired a Season 2 Episode (Exclusive)

‘The Good Fight’: Cush Jumbo on How Her Pregnancy Breathed New Life Into Season 2 (Exclusive)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News