'The Bachelor': Krystal Shows Her 'Futuristic Side' as Another Woman Tells Arie She's Falling in Love

The 29-year-old fitness coach finally showed her true colors to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, but it still didn’t send her home — and here’s why: Krystal is a master of pulling things out of her a**.

After several weeks of aggressively pursuing Arie, Krystal decided on the episode’s bowling alley group date that she was going to let Arie do the pursuing — but got upset when he wasn’t pursuing her. Krystal’s team won the bowling match, only to be told by Arie that all the women would be joining him at the after-party, and Krystal was pissed.

According to the other women, Krystal went off on their drive home, calling Arie a “liar” and declaring that she wouldn’t be attending the after-party. This led to a mild confrontation with Arie, who surprisingly stood his ground, telling Krystal she can’t run away from her problems, that her behavior has made him pull back and he was going down to join the other women. “Know that I’m not happy about it,” he warned her.

After Tia’s one-on-one date (where she was the first woman to tell Arie that she’s falling in love with him — wow, girl), things with Krystal picked back up at the cocktail party, where she decided to explain herself to the women, but only on a one-on-one basis.

“I just want to let you know that I spent yesterday to myself because I wanted to process,” she insisted, saying that women who wanted to confront her could talk with her “privately,” so she doesn’t feel attacked.

To our surprise, Kendall, Tia and Bekah actually took her up on her offer as if they were more interested in courting her than the Bachelor — who eventually got time with the woman of the hour as well.

“I feel like you know me better than anyone else in that room. You’ve been to my house, you met my family… I don’t want to lose what we have. You need to be thoughtful and think through the reactions that you have,” he said. “I’m not saying this is the end for us… but it really did put us a couple steps back.”

Feeling backed into a corner, Krystal got creative, taking a note from Annaliese and insisting that it was a childhood trauma from growing up in a bowling alley that made her act out like she did. Bold move — and it worked, because everything that comes out of Krystal’s mouth is gold.

EXHIBIT A: When she said, “I wasn’t hiding in my room. I was investing in myself.”

“I wasn’t hiding in my room. I was investing in myself.” – Krystal #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/SOJmmzQjBc — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 30, 2018

EXHIBIT B: When she found a way to turn her behavior into a relationship milestone: “This is our first fight!”

EXHIBIT C: When she listed the different sides of herself she showed Arie, including “futuristic.”

Flashback to when Krystal showed Arie her “futuristic” side. #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/MNwqeCszrF — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) January 30, 2018

Rose for Krystal — girl definitely worked for it.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

