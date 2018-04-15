TFC falls behind quickly in shutout loss to Colorado

Jack Price saw his chance and he went for it.

Price scored his first career MLS goal in the second minute to help the Colorado Rapids beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday.

“I saw a gap and I just thought: ‘I’m going to hit this,”‘ Price said. “I don’t usually do that much, I usually just keep the ball. But it went in. I was very happy and it was a good start for the lads.”

Price gave the Rapids (2-1-2) the lead about 80 seconds into the match, intercepting Drew Moor’s attempted clearance just outside the penalty arc and sending back a knuckling right-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Clint Irwin.

“I knew I had hit it sweet,” Price said. “I was hoping the ‘keeper didn’t really have a good view on it.”

Shkelzen Gashi added a penalty kick late in the second half.

Dominique Badji drew a penalty against Liam Fraser in the 77th minute and Gashi converted it a minute later to make it 2-0.

Toronto FC (1-3-0) was not at full strength, holding out many of its starters for the upcoming first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final. Toronto will host Chivas Guadalajara on Tuesday night.

