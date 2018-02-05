Tesla Will Sell its Powerwall and Solar Roof in Home Depot

This site may earn affiliate commissions from the links on this page. Terms of use

Tesla might not be able to sell its electric cars nationwide because of various state laws, but it’s about to bring its battery and solar products to more than 800 retail locations. The company founded by Elon Musk is partnering with Home Depot to sell its Powerwall and Solar Roof products directly to consumers. Tesla will even have its own employees on hand at Home Depot locations to tout the benefits of the tech.

The Tesla presence in Home Depot, the largest home improvement retailer in the US, will start with the company’s Powerwall product. It’s basically a giant battery that mounts to your wall to serve as a backup source of power. When paired with a solar power solution, it can make a house independent of the power grid.

Some Home Depot locations will have large 7 x 12-foot signs advertising the Powerwall. Many locations will also have demo units installed to show consumers how the devices work. Tesla claims the Powerwall is able to detect outages in a split second and switch on to ensure there’s no interruption in power.

Being featured in Home Depot will certainly get the Powerwall more exposure, but it’s not exactly an impulse purchase you’ll make when you stop by to get a new doorbell or some lumber. A single Powerwall starts at $ 5,500, plus the cost of supporting hardware for several hundred more. They have a capacity of 13.5 kWh and a maximum power output of 5kW. A single Powerwall can keep a small house running for seven days (with a solar power system), but adding an EV charger or central AC unit means you’ll get less time or need more Powerwalls.

The plan is to eventually add Tesla’s Solar Roof product to Home Depot’s inventory as well. The Powerwall is designed to work with the Solar Roof, but it can still keep your house running for a day or so without one. The Solar Roof is expected to look like a regular roof rather than the glossy solar panels we’ve seen in the past. The cost should also be on-par with a high-end normal roof.

You won’t be able to walk out of Home Depot with a Powerwall in your cart, though. The mini Tesla stores in Home Depot will basically serve as a way to schedule the service, which includes an inspection to ensure your home is suitable for Powerwall and/or Solar Roof installation.

