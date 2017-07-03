'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Gives Birth to Second Daughter

Briana DeJesus is a mom again!

The Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her second daughter, Stella, on Sunday.

WATCH: ‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans Shares First Photos of Her New Baby

The 23-year-old announced Stella’s arrival on Twitter, posting a photo of the baby’s footprints and birth details.

According to the photo, Stella was born on July 2 and weighed 6lbs 11oz.

DeJesus has another daughter, 5-year-old Nova, with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin.

Last month MTV announced that DeJesus would be joining the Teen Mom 2 cast for season 8 after having previously appeared on 16 and Pregnant and the now-canceled Teen Mom 3.

NEWS: ‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Bikini

In other Teen Mom news, Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham recently opened up to ET about comments she made about her own mother.

See what she had to say in this video.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories