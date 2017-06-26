Teemu Selanne leads 2017 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Teemu Selanne, who scored an NHL-record 76 goals in his rookie season with the Winnipeg Jets and finished a 21-year career with 684 goals, was among seven nominees announced Monday for this year’s Hockey Hall of Fame induction class.

Selanne’s former Anaheim Ducks teammate Paul Kariya was also named in the players category, along with Dave Andreychuk, Danielle Goyette and Mark Recchi.

Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and Canadian university coach Clare Drake will be inducted as builders.

The induction ceremony will take place Nov. 13 at the HHOF in Toronto.

At the end of the 2013-14 season, a 43-year-old Selanne retired 11th on the all-time goals list and added 773 assists for 1,457 points in 1,451 games. He had two stints with Anaheim, where Selanne ended his playing career, after playing parts of three seasons with San Jose and one with Colorado.

“I’m lucky to have played with great people wherever I went in hockey,” Selanne said in a statement released by the HHOF.

The Helsinki native, affectionately known as the “Finnish Flash” for his speed, first contemplated retirement after winning the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007.

Selanne, the NHL’s top rookie in 1993, led the NHL in goal scoring in 1998 and 1999 with 52 and 47 goals, respectively.

In January 2015, Selanne became the first player in Ducks history to have his jersey retired. He remains the franchise leader in goals, points and games played, among numerous other categories.

At a Ducks promotional event this past January, the husband, father, son, restaurateur and reality TV star, now 46, said he was joking to friends that if he knew how much fun retirement was, he would have called it a career “years earlier.”

In his life after hockey, Selanne has put in time at his restaurant in Laguna Beach, Calif., where one of his sons has worked, and appeared in the second season of Superstars, a Finnish sports reality show.

Paul Kariya

Kariya, who made it into the Hall after being passed over four times, first heard of his induction from good friend Selanne.