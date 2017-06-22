Taylor Swift's Music Generates $400,000 After Returning to Streaming Services

Taylor Swift’s decision to put her back catalog of songs on streaming services has paid off.

On June 8, the “Shake It Off” singer’s music returned to Spotify, Pandora, Tidal and Amazon — as opposed to just being available on the subscription-only Apple Music — and the 50-million-plus streams generated more than $ 400,000 in revenue between label and publishing royalties, Billboard reports. As for how much Swift will pocket depends on her deal with her record label, Big Machine, and how much she dishes out to the songs’ writers and publishers.

WATCH: Ruby Rose Slams ‘Bully’ Katy Perry’s New Music, Defends Pal Taylor Swift

Swift also saw a jump on the charts. According to Nielsen Music, the GRAMMY winner’s 1989 album went from No. 191 on the Billboard 200 chart to No. 31. The album — which was released in October 2014 and has sold more than 6 million copies in the United States alone — also saw an increase in sales of 28 percent and a 56 percent bump in digital sales.

While Swift said she was putting her music back on streaming sites in celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million albums worldwide and hitting the RIAA’s 100 million song certification milestone, the announcement just so happened to come on the eve that her frenemy, Katy Perry, released her new album, Witness.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Hasn’t Talked to Taylor Swift Since Snapchat Incident, Says Kendall Jenner Was ‘Never’ in Squad

Perry recently opened up about her and Swift’s alleged feud during an appearance on The Late Late Show‘s Carpool Karaoke. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” she told host James Corden. “But, what I wanna say is that I’m ready for that B.S. to be done…Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there’s going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music