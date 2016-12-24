Taylor Swift's 13 Biggest Moments of 2016

While every year seems larger than life for Taylor Swift, 2016 just seems to take the cake.

Though she didn’t drop a new album like expected, the 27-year-old singer definitely had a landmark year, which included three GRAMMYs, two boyfriends, and one super-sized feud.

In honor of her favorite number, here are Swift’s 13 biggest moments of 2016:

Out of the Woods

Swift rang in 2016 with a bang, dropping her new music video for “Out of the Woods” — a song that is presumably about ex-boyfriend Harry Styles. Just a few weeks later, the singer would open the GRAMMYs with the breakup song, bringing us to No. 2.

GRAMMYs

Days after Kanye West dropped his controversial “Famous” track, in which he rapped “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, I made that b**ch famous,” the “Shake It Off” singer did anything but shake it off, making the GRAMMYs the perfect stage for her dig against the rapper.

Swift laid low for most of the night, arriving with BFF Selena Gomez, opening the awards show with her song, “Out of the Woods,” and leaving all of us to believe she simply wasn’t going to address the elephant in the room — until she called out the rapper (though not by name) during her Album of the Year acceptance speech for 1989.

“As the first woman to win Album of the Year twice, I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments and your fame,” said Swift, who took home two other GRAMMYs that night.

“But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, some day when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world,” she concluded.

Vogue

Swift switched up her look in April, debuting edgy platinum blonde locks on the cover of Vogue — and opening up about her then-boyfriend Calvin Harris and her feud with Kanye West.

“I’m in a magical relationship right now. And of course I want it to be ours, and low-key,” she shared. “This is the one thing that’s been mine about my personal life.”

“I think the world is so bored with the saga,” Swift said of West. “I don’t want to add anything to it, because then there’s just more.”

First Coachella

BLEACHELLA ⚡️ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 15, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Swift followed her “magical relationship” with Harris to Coachella that same month — her first time at the famous Indio, California, music festival.

“BLEACHELLA,” she captioned a sunny snap of herself on Instagram, before cheering on Harris, who headlined the festival this year.

Met Gala Boogie

Swift kept her platinum ‘do for another month while co-chairing the Met Gala, where she narrowly escaped a run-in with Kanye West… and famously got down with her soon-to-be new beau Tom Hiddleston.

Calvin Harris Split

By June 1, the “New Romantics” singer found herself without romance, as she and Harris went their separate ways. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in March, and marked the occasion with a steamy beach getaway shortly after, but they couldn’t make paradise last.

While sources at the time claimed that the relationship just didn’t work out, the months to come would tell a slightly different story.

Kiss on the Beach

It was the kiss seen ’round the world! Two weeks after her breakup from Harris, Swift seemed to have found another man in Hiddleston, her Met Gala dance partner. The 1989 singer was photographed getting hot and heavy with The Night Manager star outside her Rhode Island mansion, before the two embarked on a whirlwind romance and international love tour.

Fourth of July

The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other during her annual Fourth of July bash in Rhode Island. In addition to her British beau, Swift also hosted Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Uzo Aduba and Ruby Rose. How’s that for a star-studded party?

This Is What You Came For

Swift’s songwriting alias, Nils Sjoberg, was revealed on July 13, when her rep confirmed to ET that it was Swift who helped write Harris’ hit song, “This Is What You Came For.” But drama followd Swift’s big reveal, as Harris took to Twitter to unleash a tirade against the singer for trying to manipulate the media.

“I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it,” he said in one scathing tweet.

Kanye Feud 2.0

The infamous “Taylor Tapes”! Kim Kardashian dropped one hell of a bombshell on July 17 when she released portions of a phone call between West and Swift, during which the singer seemingly approved West’s song, “Famous.”

Of course, Swift didn’t go down without a fight, posting her own response to the video on Instagram, noting that the lyric she had issue with was the word “b**ch,” which wasn’t shown in Kardashian’s clip. “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009,” she wrote.

Hiddlesplit

After a drama-filled summer, ET confirmed in September that Swift and Hiddleston had broken up. “It was an amicable split,” a source told ET at the time.

First Concert of the Year

Swift performed her first concert in over a year in October, making headlines when she performed the song she wrote for Harris, “This Is What You Came For.”

The GRAMMY winner delivered hit after hit during her one-night-only performance at the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, but her performance of the Harris song just couldn’t be ignored.

“I’ve never played this song live before, but you know it,” she said to the crowd. “Maybe you could sing along, and then I could get to know what that feels like to hear it sung back to me.”

Fifty Shades Darker

While she didn’t drop a surprise album, T.Swift released new music just before the end of 2016. The singer collaborated with her bestie Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik on the new track, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for the Fifty Shades of Grey sequel, Fifty Shades Darker.

With a few days left of 2016, here’s hoping we’ll get one more Swiftmas gift before the new year. After all, she’s got a lot of material to work with.

