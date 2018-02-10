Taylor Swift Treats Fans to Behind-the-Scenes 'End Game' Video With Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran get real.

The 27-year-old singer shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her “End Game” music video on YouTube and her The Swift Life app on Friday. In the five-minute “making of” clip, the two friends discuss their recent collaboration and how Sheeran knew “exactly what to do” when she played the track for the first time.

“I was in a hotel room in New York in bed about 8 o’clock in the morning and I woke up because for some reason I’d dreamed it in my head what I was going to do,” he explained, with Swift jokingly quipping, “So it’s not talent, it accidentally happened to you.”

Newly-engaged Sheeran also recounted how his relationship began with his fiancé, Cherry Seaborn, whom he invited to one of Swift’s Fourth of July parties at her home.

“There’s a film with Tom Cruise called Born on the Fourth of July. My relationship started on the Fourth of July,” Sheeran explained.

“At whose house?” asked Swift.

“At Taylor’s house. So the story was, I was at Taylor’s party, and then a girl I went to school with who’s pretty cool ended up being in Rhode Island,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Taylor, can she turn up?’ And here we are.”

“End Game” made fans instantly think of Swift’s previous celebrity feuds with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Katy Perry. In the Reputation song, Swift sings, “Big reputation, big reputation/Ooh you and me we got big reputations, ah/And you heard about me, ooh/I got some big enemies.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently sent her Valentine’s Day perfume to her friends and “haters,” which included Swift.

Watch the video below to see what Kardashian said in the message.

