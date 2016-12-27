Taylor Swift Surprises World War II Veteran With a Live Performance at His Home!

Taylor Swift spread some holiday cheer this weekend, showing up at the house of a World War II veteran to play some songs for him and his family.

On Monday, the 27-year-old singer surprised 96-year-old Cyrus Porter — who made headlines this year for being Swift’s oldest fan — at his home in Missouri.

Porter told local news outlet Ozarks First that he’s gone to two of Swift’s concerts, and appreciates how her music helps him connect with his nearly two dozen grandchildren. Many of Porter’s grandkids came out for the special occasion and to meet the 1989 singer.

Porter’s family members shared several pics to social media commemorating the special day, which included the nonagenarian giving the singer a tour of his WWII memorabilia and newspaper clippings.

Swift later busted out her acoustic guitar to play a few songs to the delight of Porter and those who came by for the exciting visit.

As Porter’s grandson, Robert Frye, wrote on Twitter, it really was a “Christmas Miracle.”

As for the miracle worker herself, Swift celebrated Christmas early this year with her childhood friend, Abigail Anderson, and bestie Lily Aldridge. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cute pic of herself and Anderson giving Swift “Christmas Smooches” on either side of her face.

Anderson also snapped a pic with Swift in front of her beautifully decorated tree, writing simply, “Christmas is all around us.”

