Taylor Swift Fights Her Nearly-Naked Robot Clone in Futuristic Music Video for '…Ready For It?'— October 27, 2017
If you’re lost, don’t feel bad. Watching the Joseph Kahn-directed music video doesn’t provide much in the way of answers. However, the epic set design, blockbuster-level computer graphics and dedication to the cyberpunk aesthetic need to be commended.
From the dank, spray-painted walls to the robo-spider infested alleyways, this video — for the second single off Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation — feels like an honest homage to Blade Runner (and its recent sequel), the dirty future of Dredd, and even the Neuromancer universe.
