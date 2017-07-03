Taxi runs into pedestrians near Boston airport, 10 hospitalized

Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston’s airport does not appear to be an intentional act.

A police statement said there is nothing indicating the crash was intentional, but the driver is being questioned and his cab was seized for further investigation.

The 56-year-old taxi driver’s vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area Monday afternoon near Logan International Airport in East Boston. State police spokesperson David Procopio and Boston EMS said 10 people were injured, some seriously.

MSP, @bostonpolice, @BostonFire, @BOSTON_EMS onscene. Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity. https://t.co/2bqBJYDOh3 — @MassStatePolice

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front-end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables.

Procopio says based on the preliminary investigation, “there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional.”

