Taraji P. Henson, Halsey, Heidi Klum and More Pull Out All the Stops for amfAR Gala — See The Amazing Looks!

Taraji P. Henson, Heidi Klum and Halsey were among the stunning women who weren’t afraid to show some skin at the 2018 amfAR Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Wednesday.

Kicking off New York Fashion Week, celebrities pulled out all the stops for the annual gala, which honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

This year, an array of trends made their way across the red carpet, with one of the most noticeably being thigh-high slits.

Klum looked spectacular in a black sculpted Zuhair Murad strapless dress with blue and purple sequins. ET chatted with the Project Runway host on the red carpet, where she shared that her favorite part of her dress was “the sparkles.”

“Sparkles is my favorite color, if that is a color,” she mused. “I love the shape. It’s a structured dress. I love all the glitz and the glamour, and for an event like today, why not wear it!”

Halsey showed a lot of leg in a risqué black strapless dress, as did Olivia Culpo in a Redemption design that featured a silver sequined top and black skirt.

Plunging necklines were also a hot trend. Henson was among the best dressed of the night with her black, silver and copper diamond-patterned sequin David Koma gown that showed off a soupçon of sex appeal. The curve-hugging dress gave off majorly glam mermaid vibes!

La La Anthony showed off her best assets in a lavender Naeem Khan design, which she told ET is “different for me — sparkly! I’m into it.”

Rachel Brosnahan chose a feminine Carolina Herrera creation printed with a punchy floral graphic and deep V-neckline, but it was Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz who took it to the next level with her ivory-toned gown that put her cleavage on display.

Additionally, a handful of lovely ladies also rocked romantic Valentine’s Day-inspired looks. Lucy Hale made a glamorous statement in a red Jenny Packham silk gown with fringed shoulders and embellished corset top.

Model Joan Smalls confidently strutted her stuff in a pale pink, double-breasted floral print Dolce & Gabbana suit jacket with matching trousers. She completed her ladylike look with mauve Alexandre Birman shoes and pink eyeshadow.

Meanwhile, Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, packed a punch in a hot pink Brandon Maxwell design that featured a flowy train.

It’s hard not to be ready for NYFW after seeing these incredible looks!

