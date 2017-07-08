Tallulah Willis Gets Candid About Sobriety After Battling Eating Disorder: 'I Was a Malnourished String Bean'

Tallulah Willis is getting candid about her past eating disorder.

In a post celebrating three years of sobriety on Friday, the 23-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reflected on her life and her battle to get healthy.

“3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul. However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears,” Tallulah captioned a photo of herself looking significantly thinner. “I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punishing for not being enough. ”

“Self annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute. I was hoisted from my hole, (one so deep I was certain we were nearing the Earths magma core) on the backs of powerful human beings that I will forever be indebted too, and on that day my life was gifted back to me,” she continued. “I love the girl in this picture, I cry for her and I mourn her lost years. She is inside of me always and I must never let her slip too far.”

“I don’t push any agenda, I can only speak for my path and staying sober has been far and beyond the most important thing I’ve done in my wee 23 years.