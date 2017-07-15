Playing T.I. Wishes Ex Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Happy Birthday With a Candid, Loving Message — See What He Said

T.I. still has a lot of love for his ex.

Despite their split in December 2016, the “Live Your Life” rapper took to Instagram on Friday to wish Tameka “Tiny” Harris a happy 42nd birthday with several throwback ​​photos ​of them as a couple ​and a lengthy, passionate message of adoration.

“Happy Gday to my beautiful lovely lil loud mouth,argumentative know it all,shit kickin,Cap ass Southside Patna,” the 36-year-old rapper wrote. “@majorgirl As a couple We’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money,in some of the most beautiful places in the world.”

​In the message, T.I. also openly addressed the struggles the two had as a couple.

“And while I may have f**ked up & still have so many more f**k ups in me on so many levels,one thing that’s never gon change is how I consider you,” he said. “You are,have been,& always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world.”

“In my eyes,we didn’t break up,we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity,physical presence,or any other disagreement we may have faced,” ​T.I.​ added. “What we have is stronger than the bulls**t & for that I’m thankful.”

Read the entire post (​warning: NSFW language​!​) and scroll through the pics below.