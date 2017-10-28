News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Suspected car bombs detonate near hotel in Somalia's capital

— October 28, 2017

A Somali police officer says a suspected suicide car bomb has detonated near the gate of a hotel close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said gunfire could be heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel. At least two people were killed and eight injured.

 A second blast was heard minutes later in the same area and police said it was a second car bomb.

Saturday’s blasts in Somalia’s capital comes two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country’s worst-ever attack.

The extremist group al-Shabaab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu.

CBC | World News

