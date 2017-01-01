Suspect at large after mass shooting at Istanbul New Year's celebration

Turkish police are hunting a gunman who entered a crowded nightclub in Istanbul and opened fire, killing at least 39 people and wounding 69 others.

The gunman shot his way into the Reina nightclub around 1:15 a.m., just over an hour into the new year, killing a police officer and a civilian as he entered before opening fire at random inside.

Relatives attend the funeral of Ayhan Arik, a victim of the nightclub attack. Turkish media say he had driven tourists to the club and was near the door when he and a 21-year-old police officer were shot and killed. (Osman Orsal/Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack, saying Turkey will relentlessly continue fighting such violence.

“I vehemently condemn the terror attack in Istanbul’s Ortakoy neighbourhood in the first hours of 2017,” he said in a written statement Sunday.

Offering his condolences for those who lost their lives, including “foreign guests,” Erdogan says “Turkey continues its combat against terror and is absolutely determined to do whatever is necessary in the region to ensure its citizens safety and peace.”

“The people of Turkey are deeply hurt and saddened by the brutal armed attack against vulnerable individuals during the first hours of the new year,” said Turkey’s Religious Affairs President Mehmet Gormez.

Turkish police secure the area at Ortakoy district under Bosphorus Bridge near night club Reina on Sunday following the attack that left 39 dead and nearly 70 others wounded. (Getty Images)

“The action is savagery, horrendous. The action is a murder and a massacre,” he said.

Mehmet Dag, 22, was passing by the club and saw the suspect, armed with what’s believed to be a Kalashnikov rifle, shoot a police officer and a bystander.

“I was in shock at the scene,” he said. Dag said the suspect then targeted security, gunning them down and entering the club. “Once he went in, we don’t know what happened. There were gun sounds and after two minutes, the sound of an explosion.”

IPhone footage filmed by Dag and obtained by The Associated Press shows a police officer lying on the ground outside the club, and then a woman.

Dag tells the woman, who is lying on the floor face down in a pool of blood, “my sister, you will get better.” He calls for an ambulance. Footage shows ambulances and the lights of an Istanbul bridge when the sound of gunfire rings out inside the club.

Initial media reports suggested the attacker may have been wearing a Santa Claus costume, but surveillance camera footage later showed the suspect in a black coat outside the club.

Several foreigners among the dead

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister said authorities have identified 20 of the victims, five of them Turkish and 15 of foreign origin.

Relatives of the victims gather near club Reina in Ortakoy district after the attack. (Getty Images)

An Israeli woman has been identified as one of the 39 victims. Israel’s foreign ministry confirms that 18-year-old Leanne Nasser from the Israeli-Arab town of Tira was killed.

Media reports in Turkey say some of the other foreign victims were from Saudia Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon and Libya.

CBC News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada to find out whether any Canadians were hurt or killed but has yet to hear back from the department.

A Turkish coast guard boat patrols in front of the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus in Istanbul, where New Year’s revellers reportedly jumped into the cold water to escape the attacker. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)

Soylu said according to security officials, the assailant was alone and wore a jacket. “There is information that he tried to leave with a different set of clothes.”

At the time of the shooting, about 600 people were inside the club, located near a bridge that crosses the Bosphorus Strait. The venue is popular with wealthy locals and tourists and usually features heavy security, CBC’s Nil Koksal said, reporting from Istanbul.

Victims talked about having to lift bodies off of them to escape. Some reportedly jumped into the chilly Bosphorus to get away.

The nightclub is located along the Bosphorus in Istanbul. (Depo Photos via AP)

Players from a U.S. sports league, the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association), were among the foreigners at the club, Koksal said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent Turkey’s president a telegram of condolences following the attack.

“It is hard to imagine a more cynical crime than killing innocent people during New Year celebrations,” Putin said in the message, the Kremlin said Sunday.

First aid officers carry an injured woman at the site of an armed attack on Sunday in Istanbul. At least 35 people were killed in an armed attack at a nightclub where people were celebrating the New Year. (Ihlas News Agency/AFP/Getty Images)

“However, terrorists don’t share moral values. Our common duty is to combat terrorists’ aggression,” Putin said.

The White House described the shooting as “savagery” and said U.S. intelligence services would help Turkish authorities investigate what happened.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed. Obama is vacationing in Hawaii this week with his family.

White House National Security Council spokesman Ned Price said the attack on “innocent revellers” celebrating New Year’s shows the attackers’ savagery. He said the U.S. was sending thoughts and prayers to the relatives of those killed.

The U.S. consulate general in Istanbul is warning American citizens to limit their movements in the city in the wake of the attack.

‘Tears aren’t enough’

Italy’s foreign minister said unity among countries and continents is needed to combat terror.

Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack at the Reina nightclub. (Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)

Minister Angelino Alfano, in tweets Sunday, said the New Year’s nightclub attack “reminds us that the fight against terror doesn’t stop for any holiday or celebration.”

He said ”tears aren’t enough.”

Instead, Alfano said, “We must keep fighting against terror. To fight, together, to defend our freedom.”

Canada condemns ‘horrendous attack’

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Stéphane Dion denounced the “horrendous attack” on Twitter and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Canadians in Istanbul were urged to avoid the area and contact consular assistance in the case of an emergency.

“There is no nationwide advisory in effect for Turkey. However, you should exercise a high degree of caution due to crime, the threat of terrorist attacks and ongoing demonstrations throughout the country,” the Canadian government said in an online update late Saturday.

ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) is most likely behind the attack, said Besma Bomani of the independent think-tank the Centre for International Governance and Innovation.

“Seeing that this was not a security establishment we can rule out the [outlawed] PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party), because they’ve been very clear on targeting Turkish security and military installations.

“This is more likely an ISIS attack. Particularly since it’s a nightclub, it’s more likely that profile.”

