'Survivor' Alum Caleb Reynolds and Wife Welcome First Child Together: We're 'Over the Moon' (Exclusive)

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Caleb Reynolds is a father! The Survivor and Big Brother alum and his wife, Ashley Jay, welcomed their first child, daughter Mila Rose Reynolds, on Thursday, Reynolds’ rep confirms to ET. Mila was born at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 19 inches. “Ashley and I are over the moon about being able to start a family. We have been anxiously waiting for this day to come,” Reynolds told ET exclusively. “And wow, she is beautiful. I never…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed