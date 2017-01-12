Surprise! Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Welcomes Second Child

Kimberly Schlapman is now a mother of two!

The 47-year-old singer, who makes up one-fourth of country music group Little Big Town, took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday to reveal she and husband Stephen Schlapman welcomed their second daughter, Dolly Grace, earlier this month.

In the precious photo, the proud parents are seated on the floor next to their fireplace, cradling their little bundle of joy. Their 9-year-old daughter, Daisy, is also featured in the snap, adorably playing with the newborn’s toes.

“The New Year brought our family new love,” Schlapman captioned it. “We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace.”

Quickly after she announced the exciting news, fans sent their well wishes to the family in the comments section. . “Beautiful name for a beautiful little girl! Congratulations!!” one fan shared via Instagram. “What a wonderful way to start the New Year,” another wrote.

