Super Bowl LII Trailers: 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Skyscraper,' 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' and More!

For some, the Super Bowl has become a sort of second Christmas where good little movie fans the country over get the gift of epic, explosive new trailers, and this year was as exceedingly bountiful.

Between the multi-million-dollar ads for beer, snacks, cars and telephone networks were a slew of high-octane first looks and exclusive sneak peeks at some of the biggest films hitting theaters this year, as well as some of the most eagerly anticipated new series.

From some exciting, never-before-seen glimpses at Solo: A Star Wars Story and some pulse-pounding scenes from the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, there was a little something for everyone who loves blockbuster adventures. Check out all of the greatest trailers that premiered during this year’s Super Bowl below.

Avengers: Infinity War

The Cloverfield Paradox

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

A Quiet Place

Red Sparrow

Skyscraper

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Castle Rock (Hulu)

Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Rise (NBC)

The Voice (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Among the many trailers, there was also an exclusive look at the highly secretive new comedy Dundee — a long-awaited addition to the Crocodile Dundee franchise starring Danny McBride as Dundee’s adult son who comes back to Australia to explore his dad’s homeland, where he’s guided by the endlessly charming Chris Hemsworth.

The only thing is, Dundee isn’t a real movie. As it turns out, the expertly crafted fake trailer is actually part of an elaborate marking campaign promoting Austrailian tourism, but it does leave you wondering if Dundee was something you’ve always wanted to see but never knew it.

