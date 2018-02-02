Super Bowl LII: Celebrity Predictions

Super Bowl LII is still three days away, but celebrities are already making their game day predictions!

Ahead of the NFL championship game that kicks off live from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday, ET’s rounded up all the stars who have weighed in on who will win — the New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles?

This marks the 10th Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots (the most of any team), and the third for the Eagles. The Pats were 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014 and 2016 season champs, while the Eagles have yet to claim a Super Bowl title.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is attending the actual game, and is happily rooting for the Eagles, “the underdog.”

“The whole cast is going, so we’re just psyched to have the chance to hang out with one another,” she exclusively told ET when we interviewed her about the emotional episode that airs immediately after the game.

This is the episode. Tune in Sunday, February 4 after the Super Bowl and set your DVR with extra time so you don’t miss a single minute. #ThisIsUspic.twitter.com/yBpnIlqLrC — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 24, 2018

Kevin Hart, a diehard Eagles fan, jokingly predicted via Instagram that his team will win by 77 points. “I saw this happen in my dream 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” he shared. “Let’s goooooooo EAGLES!!!!!!”

During his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan revealed he’s also “gonna go with the Eagles” this year.

“The reason being because every pick I made at Fox NFL Sunday, I always lost. Go Eagles!” he explained. “I think the Eagles have got a legit shot because they’ve got a great defense. A lot of teams with the Patriots … they’re gonna make a late game push for something, but Philadelphia has a defense that can handle it … the Eagles, they showed me [last month] that they are really hungry.”

“I truly think the Eagles have got a legit shot for the first time in my life to win a Super Bowl,” he added.

Steve Aoki disagrees. He told Metro that the Patriots are simply “unstoppable.”

“Brady is my guy,” he said. “Gronk’s my guy. You know who I’m rooting for.”

Jon Stewart and his wife, Tracey, also announced their official predictions this week in a super unique way. They teamed up with The Daily Squeal, and used their rescued farm animals — their lamb, Lucas, and sheep, Romy — to reveal their pick. See who they’re rooting for in the video below:

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake, who will perform this year’s highly anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, tried to avoid the question when he was asked during a pre-Super Bowl presser on Thursday.

“I love Tom Brady. There, I said it,” he joked of the Patriots’ longtime quarterback. “I have to go on tour in Philadelphia, what are you doing to me?”

“Go, Pack, go,” he quickly followed it up, cheering instead for his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.

See which set of colors other celebrity sports fans will be rocking on Sunday based on their latest social media posts:

Dear Philadelphia Eagles, Roses are red, Violets are blue, I think it’s time for a Super Bowl title, What about you? HAHAHA… PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING! Posted by Will Smith on Monday, January 22, 2018

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

