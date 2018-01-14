News Tangle Logo News Tangle
‘Stranger Things' Star Charlie Heaton Sends Girlfriend Natalia Dyer the Cutest Birthday Message

— January 14, 2018

Happy birthday, Natalia Dyer! The Stranger Things star turned 23 on Saturday and got a special birthday message from her boyfriend and co-star, Charlie Heaton. “Happy 21st birthday! @nattyiceofficial I hope it’s a great one and I’m stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it’s gonna be great. 🎂🎉🥂🙏🏻 P.S – Not feeling too well but I still wanna meet you at piedmont park tonight x,” Heaton, 23, wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable pic of Dyer bundled up in a jacket, scarf…

