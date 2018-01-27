Stevie Nicks Remembers Tom Petty at MusiCares, Explains Why Honor 'Means a Lot to Me' (Exclusive)

Stevie Nicks was missing someone special while being honored with Fleetwood Mac as MusiCares Person of the Year.

ET’s Keltie Knight spoke with the legendary singer on the red carpet ahead of the show, where she revealed why the honor was so important to her.

“It means a lot to me. I was at MusiCares [honoring] Tom Petty last year, so that meant a lot to me. It was the second to last time I saw him, so this is even more important to me than it was before,” she shared. “He really explained what this whole thing was more than I actually knew. It’s interesting that this would come our way this year.”

Nicks was visibly emotional while giving a sweet shout out to Petty, her friend and former tourmate, during her speech at the event at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, confessing that his October death “has just about broken my heart.” “He was one of my best friends,” she shared. “My heart will never get over this.”

Stevie Nicks remembers her friend and tourmate Tom Petty, whose death “has just about broken my heart” pic.twitter.com/Jt9uucb1Ot — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) January 27, 2018

While it was a bittersweet night for Nicks without Petty there, she was grateful to have artists like Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Keith Urban and more paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac.

“It’s a great honor, it really is. At our age, you stop expecting things, you really do, because there are so many generations of music following us up, like Miley, in her early 20s,” she said. “We worked hard on trying to get the right people, and asking everybody [what they wanted to sing], because we wanted everybody to be happy [and] it all worked out.”

As for Cyrus in particular, Nicks said the 25-year-old singer campaigned hard to sing “Landslide.”

“She wanted it,” she confessed. “It’s fantastic.”

Cyrus will perform at the 2018 GRAMMYs with Elton John. The GRAMMY Awards air on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28.

