Steven Tyler Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message to Daughter Liv: 'So Proud of the Beautiful Woman You Are'

Steven Tyler sent his daughter, Liv Tyler, the best birthday message.

The 69-year-old Aerosmith frontman took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his eldest daughter a happy 40th birthday.

“YOUR MOM AND DAD ARE SO PROUD OF THE BEAUTIFUL WOMAN YOU ARE. YOU ARE AN ((INVENTRESS)) OF IGNITING YOURSELF OVER AND OVER AGAIN. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! DADDY,” Steven wrote alongside a collage of pictures of Liv.

The Leftovers star also took to social media on Friday to share a flashback pic of her 21st birthday.

Liv will also be celebrating her daughter Lulu’s first birthday on July 8. Ahead of the birthday festivities, she shared an adorable pic with her baby girl, gushing about her curls.

“