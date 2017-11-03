Steve Carell Admits Kids Haven't Seen Most of His Films: 'They're Not Very Impressed With Me' (Exclusive)

In the meantime, Carell is focused on the work ahead of him — and getting his daughter off to college.

“She’s excited about it. It’s a big step,” he shares of his daughter preparing for college, noting that she’s not sure where she wants to go yet. “She’s keeping her options open.”

As for what she may do after, Carell says he and wife Nancy would support their kids in whatever they choose.

“Whatever they want to do,” he says. “We’d support them whatever career they’d want to choose. I’d never dissuade them from anything.”

