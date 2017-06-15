Steph Curry's Adorable Daughters Riley and Ryan Steal the Show at Warriors Championship Parade

All eyes were on Stephen Curry and his teammates at the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade on Thursday, but it was his adorable family who stole the show.

The newly minted NBA champs celebrated their second NBA title in three years in Oakland, California, and Steph brought his wife, Ayesha – rocking a sequined blue-and-gold bomber jacket — and young daughters, 4-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Ryan, along for the ride.

The cute family of four rode atop a double-decker bus, where Steph hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the adoring fans.

RELATED: Steph Curry Celebrates With Riley and Ryan After Warriors Win NBA Championship

Meanwhile, Riley showed off her personality by sticking out her tongue and Ryan adorably waving to the crowd.

RELATED: Rihanna and Kevin Durant Put Their NBA Finals Feud to Rest Following Warriors’ Victory

During one sweet moment, Steph and Ayesha planted kisses on Ryan, who was enjoying the attention, even letting out a laugh.

Before the parade began, Ayesha was feeling nostalgic and shared a sweet Instagram snap of Ryan, reflecting back on the 2015 championship parade, when she was still pregnant with her youngest daughter.

“She was in my Belly the last time,” the 28-year-old Food Network host wrote. “This is crazy.”

RELATED: Chris Rock, Aaron Rodgers and More Celebs Turn Out for NBA Finals

Steph was clearly having a good time at the parade, at one point running through the crowd for high fives with fans who had lined up to cheer on their team.

After the Warriors clinched the NBA title on Monday night, Steph’s daughters were front and center during the post-game celebration. For more on the Curry family, watch the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories